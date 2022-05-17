Tipperary community say farewell to popular policing unit sergeant

An Cathaoirleach, Tipperary County Council, Councillor Marie Murphy (front centre) allong with Mattie McGrath, TD and members of the community bid farewell to Sergeant Ray Moloney last Sunday.
An Cathaoirleach, Councillor Marie Murphy, Mattie McGrath, TD and some members of the community gathered at Cahir House to bid farewell and say thank you to Sergeant Ray Moloney, Community Policing Unit, Cahir, who leaves for a new post in Thurles.
During his time in Cahir, Ray was a true model for community policing. We especially acknowledge the work of Ray and the team during COVID, when they were so good to people living alone and the elderly. Ray said that the people of Cahir and surrounding communities made it easy for him to do his job as they have a real love for where they live, and it shows in their pride and sense of engagement.
We wish Ray every success in Thurles.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.