18 May 2022

New funding for design work for Knockavilla Village

€10,000 to go towards design and planning of vital upgrades in Knockavilla

Knockavilla, Co. Tipperary

Councillor Declan Burgess has announced funding for design work for Knockavilla Village.

“I am pleased to be informed that there has been an allocation of €10,000 to go towards design and planning of vital upgrades to Knockavilla Village," said Cllr Burgess. "This was recently approved at our council meeting.

"Following on from my strong representations to the Municipal District I am delighted this finance has been put in place to come up with a design for regeneration of the village street scape and the installation of traffic calming measures.

"This design is important for Knockavilla. It will play a huge part in driving future funding applications here.

"Following on from this work, I believe it’s key that Tipperary County Council submits a funding application to the Town & Village Renewal scheme. I have also urged the council team to engage with the local community and to ensure community consultation takes place.

"I will continue my efforts in securing the necessary finance to improve the situation in Knockavilla," added Cllr Burgess. 

