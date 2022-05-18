Tipperary man issues plea to the public to support organ donation

Tomas Caffrey is calling on people to take part in the Irish Kidney Association Run For Life event
A Tipperary man who underwent a liver transplant during the Covid-19 pandemic has called on the public to support organ donation.
Tomas Caffrey, from Holycross, has appealed to people to participate in the Irish Kidney Association’s third virtual Run For Life event.
It is a family fun run which will take place between May 21 and May 28.
Tomas has just completed his Third Level education at the Institute of Technology in Athlone where he now works. He underwent his transplant in 2020 during the global pandemic in the liver transplant unit at St Vincent’s University Hospital.
Registration is €10 per person, (or €25 for a family of two adults and up to two children), and people can choose to run, jog or walk 2.5km, 5km or 10km once or as many times as they like between Saturday, May 21 and Saturday, May 28.
To heighten awareness that one organ donor can save seven lives, the Run for Life 7x7 Challenge offers a discounted rate of €7 per person for groups of seven and a free t-shirt for everyone who gets sponsorship of €7 or more each from seven people.
To register log on to www.ika.ie/runforalife
To fundraise online and personalise an individual or
group page through the Just Giving platform www.justgiving.com/
campaign/IKA7x7
Challenge2022
