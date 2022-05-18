Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society issues scam alert over suspicious social media posts about resale of Chess tickets

The Strand Theatre in Carrick-on-Suir where Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society is staging its annual show Chess
Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society has issued a scam alert about posts that have appeared on its social media about individuals who can't attend sold out performances of its production of Chess at the Strand Theatre this week and are selling their tickets.
The Musical Society issued the following statement and warning on its Facebook page this morning:
"It has been brought to our attention that there have been several posts on our social media about individuals who cannot attend our sold out performances and they are trying to sell their tickets.
"All incidents that we have looked into have shown to be false. Please report any of these posts if you see them and DO NOT try to purchase these tickets.
"If you are unable to attend our performance on a night you have booked for, please contact our box office (051) 645050 or direct message one of our social media outlets. We might be able to resell them for you, if we have a waiting list.
"Apologies for any inconvenience caused."
Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society's annual show, a production of the hit musical Chess, opened at the Strand Theatre last night (Tuesday, May 17) and will finish on Saturday night, May 21.
