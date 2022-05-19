IN PICTURES: Large crowds pay a social visit to one farm on Tipperary/Limerick border

Friday-the-13th proved to be a lucky day for those who attended the Doon Social Farm open day as they were blessed with some good weather for their visit.
Doon Social Farm is a social enterprise set up by Ballyhoura Rural Services and is located on a beautiful 33-acre holding encompassing the former Sisters of Mercy convent and school in the village.
It aims to tackle rural isolation in society by providing an essential and varied range of services to local communities across Limerick, Clare, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford.
The farm offers social farming experiences for both individuals and groups.
PICTURES: Adrian Butler
