Lions Clubs members lauded for serving their communities during Covid-19 pandemic at national convention in Tipperary

Photo caption above: Mayor Cllr Michael Murphy, Per Christensen, Past International Lions Clubs Director; John Carew, President of Clonmel Lions Club; Ann Ellis, Lions Clubs District Governor; Teresa Dineen, International Director of Lions Clubs International; Brian White, President of Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club

The District Governor of Ireland’s Lions Clubs lauded their members for serving their communities with “kindness and from the heart” throughout the Covid-19 pandemic at the organisation’s National Convention in Clonmel last Saturday.

District Governor, Ann Ellis from Carrick-on-Suir, paid this tribute in her address to the National Convention in Hotel Minella that was officially opened by Mayor of Clonmel Cllr Michael Murphy.

The convention was attended by 160 delegates representing almost 100 Lions Clubs throughout the island of Ireland.

For the former President of Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club, hosting the convention in south Tipperary was the high point of her year-long term as District Governor, which ends on July 1.

In her speech, Ms Ellis said this year’s convention was special in may ways.

“It is a celebration of all that we achieved despite the restrictions of Covid-19. You, the lions of District 133 (the island of Ireland), did not wait simply for Covid to pass.

“You thought outside the box by serving our communities in whatever way was needed with kindness and from the heart”.

The convention was originally planned for Galway in early March but it was cancelled due to the Omicron wave of Covid-19 infections in the country at that time. Galway’s loss became Clonmel’s gain with Carrick-on-Suir and Clonmel Lions Clubs working together to stage the convention in Clonmel.

Maria Madden of Carrick-on-Suir Lions Club was the convention’s Chairperson.

Ms Ellis said the convention was a fabulous occasion and opportunity for Lions Clubs’ members to meet each other again after the pandemic restrictions of the past two years.

The convention’s theme “Stay Connected and Have Fun” highlighted its role in helping lions reconnect with each other.

During their stay in Clonmel, delegates and their guests visited local tourist attractions including Ormond Castle, Cahir Castle and the Swiss Cottage and did some shopping.

The convention culminated with a gala dinner attended by the Mayor of Clonmel and the convention’s guest of honour, Per Christensen from Denmark, a past President of Lions Clubs International and his wife.

Check out more photos from the Lions Clubs of Ireland national convention in the print edition of The Nationalist now on sale in local shops.