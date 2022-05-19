Search

19 May 2022

Delays in hospital and GP tests in Tipperary arising from medical scientists' industrial action

Tipperary University Hospital

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

19 May 2022 11:40 AM

The South/South West Hospital Group, that includes Tipperary University Hospital, says the industrial action by medical scientists yesterday (Wednesday, May 18) resulted in the cancellation of many services at it hospitals including some elective inpatient and day-case procedures, outpatient appointments and GP lab testing services.

 

The hospital group, that also includes Waterford University Hospital, has issued a statement advising that many emergency departments within the group are very busy resulting in ongoing delays.

 

“While the industrial action ended at 8pm yesterday and lab services are returning to normal, a build-up of demand for tests is likely to result in delayed turnaround times for both hospital and GP requested tests throughout today and tomorrow.

 

“However, all efforts will be made to minimise the impact of this disruption to services. Appointments and procedures disrupted by yesterdays industrial action will be rescheduled as soon as possible.

 

“Further information on service disruptions is available on www.hse.ie/disruptions

 

“Management at the S/SWHG wish to apologise for the inconvenience this disruption to services is causing,” the statement concluded.

The medical scientists' industrial action was taken on Wedneday in frustration over long-standing pay and career development issues.

 

It involved the withdrawal of routine laboratory services from 8am to 8pm that day, which affected routine hospital and GP services across the country.

 

The Union representing Medical Scientists – the Medical Laboratory Scientists Association (MLSA) – said it made every effort to avoid the disruption to patients and fellow healthcare workers, but was left with no alternative.

 

MLSA has 2,100 members and the vast majority were on picket lines yesterday at all public voluntary and HSE hospitals.

