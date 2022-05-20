Search

20 May 2022

Africa Day celebrations planned in three Tipperary towns

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

20 May 2022 10:33 AM

Tipperary County Council has announced it's hosting a series of events in Carrick-on-Suir, Roscrea and Borrisokane to celebrate Africa Day between May 25 and 28. 

Events planned include family fun days, soccer leagues and food experiences. 

The celebrations begin on Africa Day, Wednesday May 25, with a Flavours of Africa event in Roscrea followed by a soccer tournament at Borrisokane FC.

A cricket match, family fun evening and music workshops will take place at Davin Park in Carrick-on-Suir on May 27 with a similar family fun event, music workshops and soccer tournament final at Borrisokane Town Park on May 28. 

Africa Day celebrates the richness of African cultures and the contribution of people of African descent to Irish life. Africa Day celebrations are organised by Irish Aid at the Department of Foreign Affairs in partnership with African embassies in Ireland and local authorities around the country.

Ireland’s largest-ever Africa Day programme is being celebrated this year with events being held nationwide. 

Minister for Overseas Development Aid and Diaspora Colm Brophy TD, said: “Ireland has been enriched in so many ways by the presence of a vibrant African community. Ireland’s arts, culture, business, community development, sport and so much more have been strengthened by people of African origin or descent. Africa Day is about recognising that contribution and celebrating the culture and potential of the continent as a whole.

“After two years of online events, this year will see the welcome return of in-person events nationwide. Irish Aid’s partnership with local authorities will bring the fun of Africa Day to communities around the country. I am delighted that Africa Day 2022 is set to be our biggest-ever Africa Day celebration.”

For more information visit www.AfricaDay.ie

Local News

