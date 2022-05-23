Search

23 May 2022

'Five of the bravest kids we know,' Tipperary gardaí honour extraordinary children

CREDIT: Tipperary gardaí

23 May 2022 7:20 AM

"Now this is what we call a great day in the job," say gardaí.

Clonmel Community Policing Unit along with Mayor Cllr Michael Murphy were delighted and honoured to organise a very special day "for five of the bravest kids we know".

Gardai added: "Congratulations to our five Little Blue Heroes, Honorary gardaí Joey Moss, Hayden Smith Kirwan, Shane Hearn, Grayson Reid and our princess Holly Carroll, who received a Mayoral reception hosted by Mayor Murphy at the historic Clonmel Town Hall.

"The Honorary gardaí took up duty with a briefing by Inspector Seán Leahy before taking to the beat down with their garda friends to the Town Hall to receive their awards in recognition of their outstanding achievement in becoming “Little Blue Heroes” and their great work as Honorary gardaí in Clonmel.

"Our Tipperary Rose, Aisling O'Donovan, even attended to help celebrate with our heroes!

A massive thank you also to the lads in Tipperary Fire & Rescue Service for lighting up Parnell Street with lights and sirens as our five heroes walked their beat down to the Town Hall, their little faces literally lit up with the excitement.

"Watch out Clonmel there's a new elite garda unit in town Garda Holly, Garda Hayden, Garda Shane, Garda Joey and Garda Grayson and they are ready for action."

