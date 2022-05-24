Tributes paid in Tipperary village after sad passing of 'vital member of the local community'

Sad news
The death took place last week of Betty Reilly of Carrick Street.
Betty came from Dublin to Mullinahone about 60 years ago when her husband, Máirtín came to teach in the old Mullinahone Vocational School.
Betty soon became a vital member of the local community.
She brought up her family of three girls and three boys in Mullinahone.
She became a prominent member of the local ICA and was also treasurer of the local community council for many years. Betty’s health began to fade after the death of her husband.
Her contribution to parish life, as church organist will be long remembered. Betty never lost her Dublin roots in all her time among us.
May this kind and friendly lady rest in peace in Killaghy with her husband Máirtín.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.