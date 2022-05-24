Proposed new N24 route now on public display in the Great National Ballykisteen Golf Hotel

The third non-statutory public display on the ‘Preferred Transport Solution’ is now taking place at an in-person event at the Great National Ballykisteen Golf Hotel. The display runs today, May 24th and May 26.
The purpose of this display is to inform the public of the study area for the project, the key constraints and the Preferred Transport Solution identified.
Property owners along the preferred corridor for the road component are being notified by post and invited to consult with the project team, either in person, or by online or telephone meetings.
A copy of all of the display material presented at Public Display No. 3 is available.
Full details can be found at www.n24cahirlimerick.ie
