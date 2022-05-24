Search

24 May 2022

Over 100 members take part in Cashel King Cormac's spectacular 30km cycle

Marking National Bike Week: in excess of 100 members young and old took to the road for a fantastic day out

Cashel King Cormac GAA Club 30 km cycle

Photo by Vincent Flynn Photography

Reporter:

Reporter

24 May 2022 1:39 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

On Saturday last the Cashel King Cormac's GAA Club took on something different that didn't involve a sliotar or football, writes club PRO Donal O'Donoghue. 

Instead members throughout the Adult and Juvenile clubs came together with their bicycles and headed off on a 30km cycle in association with local cycle group the Rock Peddlers.

Marking National Bike Week in excess of 100 members young and old took to the road in what can only be described a most enjoyable few hours for all involved. A massive thank you to everyone that contributed in any way from the provision of food and drinks to the presentation of medals to all the young cyclists. 


To the Gardaí and the breakdown vehicles a big thank you as you were a very important part of the health & safety of these young cyclists.

The whole event went off without a hitch and we reserve special thanks to Ger Slattery and his team from Rock Peddlers, CKC Chairpersons Aodán Wrenn and Sean O'Donoghue, CKC Camogie Club and the newly formed juvenile cycling committee for their cooperation in sorting out the logistics of this event. A huge success, something we can plan again for next year.

Local News

