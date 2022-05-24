Progress at The Steeples housing estate in Cashel

The Steeples estate in Cashel
The Steeples estate on the Dualla road in Cashel has seen some progress this week, heard Monday's meeting of Cashel Tipperary Municipal District.
Councillor Michael Fitzgerald asked how close to a resolution is the taking in charge process for The Steeples, a housing development on the Dualla road in Cashel.
District Engineer Kieran Ladden said the estate is an unfinished development. “It is in the charge of a court-appointed Receiver. We have written to them recently to try and resolve the defects over there and progress the taking in charge process.” The site resolution plan is “done” and there is a substantial amount of work to be done. “We’re working on it.”
Cllr Roger Kennedy said an undeveloped portion of The Steeples, measuring about 10 acres, has been sold within the past week. Cllr Kennedy asked Mr Ladden to liaise with the purchaser with a view to developing that site.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.