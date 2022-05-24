Update: N24 Cahir to Limerick Junction Project now on display

Tipperary County Council in partnership with Limerick City & County Council, Transport Infrastructure Ireland and the Department of Transport have published details of the Preferred Transport Solution for the N24 Cahir to Limerick Junction Project which is identified as a priority investment in the Government’s National Development Plan 2021-2030.

This integrated sustainable transport solution includes active travel measures for walking and cycling, improvements to public transport, demand management measures along with new and improved road infrastructure for the communities along the N24 transport corridor from Cahir in County Tipperary to west of Brooks Bridge in County Limerick.

This announcement follows significant public consultation and detailed appraisal of various alternatives and options.

The Project Team will be hosting an in-person Public Display of the Preferred Transport Solution in the Great National Ballykisteen Golf Hotel, Limerick Junction, Co. Tipperary, E34 VK12 on:

• Tuesday 24 May 2022 from 1pm to 8pm

• Thursday 26 May 2022 from 1pm to 8pm

The project will have a positive impact on the attractiveness of public transport. The improved road corridor will provide greater journey time savings and cater for an enhanced more reliable bus service between the cities of Limerick and Waterford.

The transport solution will provide enhanced connectivity to Limerick Junction Railway Station and enable the provision of potential park and ride facilities transforming it into a mobility hub where all modes of transport can interchange.

Improvements to active travel infrastructure are proposed within Tipperary Town and Cahir and direct active travel links between Limerick Junction and Tipperary Town will further encourage the use of sustainable forms of transport and inter-modal connectivity.

As part of the next stage of the project the active travel strategy will be further developed, and the provision of additional active travel infrastructure will be considered throughout the study area.

Mr. Joe McGrath, Chief Executive, Tipperary County Council welcomed the announcement:

“The upgrading of the N24 is a priority for Tipperary County Council and we welcome the publication of the preferred transport solution for the Cahir to Limerick Junction section.

"This infrastructure will improve connectivity between the towns and cities across the Southern Region and we acknowledge the significant economic and social benefits that derive from such investments. It will not only relieve the traffic bottleneck from within Tipperary Town but will also provide significant safety improvements along the full length of the route within the counties of Tipperary and Limerick.”

Ms. Marie Murphy, Cathaoirleach, Tipperary County Council welcomed the announcement:

“Now that the Project Team has identified the Preferred Solution it is critical that this is examined closely by the Public and Stakeholders so that it is further refined and improved.

"I know that the Project Team are making themselves available for meetings with affected landowners, I encourage everyone to engage with this process positively and we all need to remember that this is a sensitive time for many landowners.”

Dr. Pat Daly, Chief Executive, Limerick City and County Council also welcomed the announcement:

“The publication of the Preferred Transport Solution for the N24 Cahir to Limerick Junction Project is a major milestone as we look forward to delivering a reliable, sustainable, multi modal transport solution that will enhance the regional connectivity between the cities of Limerick and Waterford.

"The project will unlock further economic growth potential, by improving transport links between Shannon Foynes Port and Rosslare Europort. Not only will the project have a profound positive impact on the quality of life of residents along the existing transport corridor, it will improve road safety and reduce traffic congestion within the many towns and villages along the route.

"Limerick City & County Council looks forward to working with Tipperary County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland to advance the project through the next phases.”

Details of the Preferred Transport Solution are available on the project website www.n24cahirlimerick.ie, including information boards, maps, brochure and an interactive webmap.

The Project Team will be hosting an in-person Public Display of the Preferred Transport Solution on Tuesday 24 May 2022 from 1pm to 8pm and on Thursday 26 May 2022 from 1pm to 8pm, in the Great National Ballykisteen Golf Hotel, Limerick Junction, Co. Tipperary, E34 VK12.