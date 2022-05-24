Tipperary County Council to close road in Ardfinnan area for a week

Tipperary County Council will close the L-3510-2 road at Knockeen Upper, Ardfinnan for a week from 6am next Monday, May 30 to 11pm on Monday, June 6 to facilitate the installation of a cattle underpass.
ALTERNATIVE ROUTES:
HGV diversion via L3508 and R665 Ardfinnan.
Local diversions via Moancrea and Roxborough.
1st, 2nd and 3rd prize winners in our recent poster competition with First years in Religion class in relation to the ETBI Ethos Core Values of the school: A. McAndrew, A. Sulek, A. van der Merwe
Fiona Cooney, Nenagh, right, with graduates Shannon Redmond, Carlow; Andrew Martin, Dublin; Tommy Stenson, Mayo
