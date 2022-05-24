Medical scientists have suspended their next day of industrial action in order to begin Labour Court talks

Medical scientists have this evening suspended their industrial action for tomorrow (Wednesday, May 25), after accepting an invitation to attend the Labour Court for exploratory talks on the dispute.
The Labour Court intervened in the dispute today (Tuesday) inviting both parties to engage in a process which will commence tomorrow (Wednesday).
Both the Medical Laboratory Scientists Association (MLSA) and HSE/Department of Health have accepted the invitation.
As a result, the MLSA has this evening issued notice to all of its 2,100 members to suspend further industrial action planned for tomorrow, and to resume work as normal tomorrow morning across all hospital laboratories.
MLSA General Secretary Terry Casey said the Union will enter the Labour Court process in good faith and with commitment to resolving the severe recruitment and retention issues in the laboratory sector.
“The MLSA’s Executive Committee met this afternoon and has agreed to accept the Labour Court’s invitation. We will remain focused on what is required to achieve a sustainable work structure for Medical Scientists, patients and the Irish health service.”
1st, 2nd and 3rd prize winners in our recent poster competition with First years in Religion class in relation to the ETBI Ethos Core Values of the school: A. McAndrew, A. Sulek, A. van der Merwe
Fiona Cooney, Nenagh, right, with graduates Shannon Redmond, Carlow; Andrew Martin, Dublin; Tommy Stenson, Mayo
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.