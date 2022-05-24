Search

24 May 2022

Medical scientists have suspended their next day of industrial action in order to begin Labour Court talks

Medical scientists have suspended their next day of industrial action planned to begin Labour Court talks

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

24 May 2022 6:10 PM

Medical scientists have this evening suspended their industrial action for tomorrow (Wednesday, May 25), after accepting an invitation to attend the Labour Court for exploratory talks on the dispute.

 The Labour Court intervened in the dispute today (Tuesday) inviting both parties to engage in a process which will commence tomorrow (Wednesday). 

Both the Medical Laboratory Scientists Association (MLSA) and HSE/Department of Health have accepted the invitation.

As a result, the MLSA has this evening issued notice to all of its 2,100 members to suspend further industrial action planned for tomorrow, and to resume work as normal tomorrow morning across all hospital laboratories.

MLSA General Secretary Terry Casey said the Union will enter the Labour Court process in good faith and with commitment to resolving the severe recruitment and retention issues in the laboratory sector.

“The MLSA’s Executive Committee met this afternoon and has agreed to accept the Labour Court’s invitation. We will remain focused on what is required to achieve a sustainable work structure for Medical Scientists, patients and the Irish health service.”

 

