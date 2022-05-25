Search

25 May 2022

Tipperary council staff member praised for work in fixing public lights outage in Carrick-on-Suir estate

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

25 May 2022 7:00 PM

A Tipperary County Council staff member was praised at Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District’s monthly meeting for his dedicated efforts in repairing a difficult public lighting problem in a housing estate in Carrick-on-Suir.

Cllr Kieran Bourke paid tribute to Michael Tierney of the council’s Roads Section, who sent a crew up to Mountain View in Ballylynch for five days in a row until they found the fault causing the public lighting outage and repaired it.

But he was critical of the way he and fellow Carrick-on-Suir councillor, David Dunne, were treated by some constituents when they were dealing with the public lighting complaint.

He said the “blackguarding” he and Cllr Dunne got about the public lighting at Mountain View was “deplorable”.

Throughout the week the council was trying to find the fault, the councillors “got it in the head” about how useless they were.

And when the public lighting was restored, he complained that not one person thanked them or the council for their efforts in resolving the problem.

