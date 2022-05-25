Tipperary punter transforms €0.25 cent accumulator into €8,250 profit with Lotto Luck

A County Tipperary customer pulled off an incredible Lotto coup on Tuesday evening when an ambitious flutter overcame massive odds to land a jaw-dropping amount of cash.
BoyleSports were left counting the cost after the anonymous customer placed a €0.25 accumulator in their local BoyleSports shop for Tuesday night’s EuroMillions Plus draw, hoping their four lucky numbers would be drawn.
The punter selected the numbers 8, 16, 31 and 36 and when they all rolled out from the machine the celebrations could start.
The fortunate punter had defied the odds to land a windfall totalling €8,250.25 which will get their week off to a flying start and all from a tiny stake.
Sarah Kinsella, Spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Well done to our County Tipperary customer who transformed €0.25 cent into a whopping €8,250 profit after their four numbers were pulled from the EuroMillions Plus draw on Tuesday night. We wish them the best of luck with their winnings”.
Supt Andrew Lacey: 'Recreational drug use may start out as a social experiment but it can quickly turn into a life altering nightmare'
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.