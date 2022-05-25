Search

25 May 2022

Tipperary punter transforms €0.25 cent accumulator into €8,250 profit with Lotto Luck

Massive EuroMillions odds of 33,000/1 smashed

Reporter:

Reporter

25 May 2022 1:19 PM

A County Tipperary customer pulled off an incredible Lotto coup on Tuesday evening when an ambitious flutter overcame massive odds to land a jaw-dropping amount of cash.

BoyleSports were left counting the cost after the anonymous customer placed a €0.25 accumulator in their local BoyleSports shop for Tuesday night’s EuroMillions Plus draw, hoping their four lucky numbers would be drawn.

The punter selected the numbers 8, 16, 31 and 36 and when they all rolled out from the machine the celebrations could start.

The fortunate punter had defied the odds to land a windfall totalling €8,250.25 which will get their week off to a flying start and all from a tiny stake.

Sarah Kinsella, Spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Well done to our County Tipperary customer who transformed €0.25 cent into a whopping €8,250 profit after their four numbers were pulled from the EuroMillions Plus draw on Tuesday night. We wish them the best of luck with their winnings”.

