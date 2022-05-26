Search

26 May 2022

Thousands to take on Red Bull 'Conquer the Cashel' 2k challenge this weekend

Very limited tickets available for Sunday, May 29 - registrations closing at 11:59pm tonight, Thursday, May 26

26 May 2022 12:15 PM

Two thousand thrill-seekers will descend on the Rock of Cashel in Tipperary this weekend for Red Bull Conquer the Cashel.

Very limited registrations to the nearly sold-out event are available for the Sunday only at RedBull.ie/ConquerTheCashel closing at 23:59 tonight (Thursday, May 26).

This epic event will see thrill-seekers from far and wide, tackle Tipperary’s Golden Vale in Cashel, challenging themselves in a contest like no other.

A gruelling 2km course sprawling through the fields of the Rock of Cashel will feature over twenty obstacles from balance beams to cargo net climbs and stone wall crossings, each proving the ultimate test to even the most determined adventure seekers.

Dating from the 5th Century, the medieval Rock of Cashel was the seat of the High Kings of Munster in the Middle Ages and an iconic Irish landmark ever since and will now play host to a race like no other.

Competitors over 16 can register to compete on Sunday only with Saturday’s event completely sold-out. There will be four start-waves in fifteen-minute intervals every hour between 10am – 4pm with finals taking place at 5:30pm on Saturday and Sunday, seeing a male and female winner declared each day.

