Search

27 May 2022

‘Pride of Place’ award for Ballyporeen in south Tipperary

Ballysloe took a runner up prize in the 0-300 category while the excellent Down Syndrome Tipperary were runners up in the Community wellbeing category

‘Pride of Place’ award for Ballyporeen in south Tipperary

Ballyporeen took top spot in the very competitive category ‘population of 300- 1000-’with Judges praising the work of the village’s Improvement Association, above

Reporter:

Reporter

27 May 2022 7:45 AM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

Ballyporeen was awarded a major prize at the all-Ireland Pride of Place community awards on Monday May 16 for the work of local people’s efforts to improve the village.

Tipperary County Council’s Cathaoirleach Cllr Marie Murphy congratulated Ballyporeen Community Council, saying that ‘the people in Ballyporeen really embody the ethos of Pride of Place by working together as one community to make their local area a better places to live, work and socialise’

Ballyporeen took top spot in the very competitive category ‘population of 300- 1000-’with Judges praising the work of the village’s Improvement Association.

The awards, hosted by Marty Whelan took place in the INEC in Killarney with online streaming available for those unable to attend. The judges felt that “the village is fortunate to have an entire community using their own skills and expertise to maintain their beautiful location. This is Pride of Place in action.”


Mike Geary Community council stated that Ballyporeen community council is a dynamic inclusive community focused on the revitalisation of the community and locality since its establishment in 1978.

"We work to improve local services and infrastructure to foster local business growth and community wellbeing. Mike mentioned the busy work programme and referred to the ongoing development of a community walkway and AstroTurf facility," said Mr Geary. 


Seamus Hennessy Community council stated that in recent times they were successful in receiving funding for a community/sensory in the heart of the village which has added greatly to the area. "We are working with commercial groups and companies who wish to use the centre to help with revitalising the community from an economic perspective," said Mr Hennessy. 

Margo Hayes Tipperary County Council complimented the community council who were also awarded funding earlier this year under the Town and Village Renewal scheme to upgrade the old schoolhouse as a digital hub.

“This project will bring an economic impact to the locality and with government policy firmly on Remote and hub space working, Ballyporeen will be very well positioned to meet these needs and demands for the benefit of the wider community," said Ms Hayes. 


Tipperary County Council also had further success in the competition with runners up in both the small population 0-300 Category and Community Wellbeing. Ballysloe took the runner up prize in the 0-300 category while the excellent Down Syndrome Tipperary were runners up in the Community wellbeing category.

Sponsored by IPB Insurance, the Pride of Place competition was initiated 18 years ago though a Co-operation Ireland programme to acknowledge the invaluable work undertaken by volunteers and those involved in local community development. 


It has grown into the largest competition recognising community development achievements on the island of Ireland.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media