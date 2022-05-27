‘Pride of Place’ award for Ballyporeen in south Tipperary

Ballyporeen was awarded a major prize at the all-Ireland Pride of Place community awards on Monday May 16 for the work of local people’s efforts to improve the village.

Tipperary County Council’s Cathaoirleach Cllr Marie Murphy congratulated Ballyporeen Community Council, saying that ‘the people in Ballyporeen really embody the ethos of Pride of Place by working together as one community to make their local area a better places to live, work and socialise’

Ballyporeen took top spot in the very competitive category ‘population of 300- 1000-’with Judges praising the work of the village’s Improvement Association.

The awards, hosted by Marty Whelan took place in the INEC in Killarney with online streaming available for those unable to attend. The judges felt that “the village is fortunate to have an entire community using their own skills and expertise to maintain their beautiful location. This is Pride of Place in action.”



Mike Geary Community council stated that Ballyporeen community council is a dynamic inclusive community focused on the revitalisation of the community and locality since its establishment in 1978.

"We work to improve local services and infrastructure to foster local business growth and community wellbeing. Mike mentioned the busy work programme and referred to the ongoing development of a community walkway and AstroTurf facility," said Mr Geary.



Seamus Hennessy Community council stated that in recent times they were successful in receiving funding for a community/sensory in the heart of the village which has added greatly to the area. "We are working with commercial groups and companies who wish to use the centre to help with revitalising the community from an economic perspective," said Mr Hennessy.

Margo Hayes Tipperary County Council complimented the community council who were also awarded funding earlier this year under the Town and Village Renewal scheme to upgrade the old schoolhouse as a digital hub.

“This project will bring an economic impact to the locality and with government policy firmly on Remote and hub space working, Ballyporeen will be very well positioned to meet these needs and demands for the benefit of the wider community," said Ms Hayes.



Tipperary County Council also had further success in the competition with runners up in both the small population 0-300 Category and Community Wellbeing. Ballysloe took the runner up prize in the 0-300 category while the excellent Down Syndrome Tipperary were runners up in the Community wellbeing category.

Sponsored by IPB Insurance, the Pride of Place competition was initiated 18 years ago though a Co-operation Ireland programme to acknowledge the invaluable work undertaken by volunteers and those involved in local community development.



It has grown into the largest competition recognising community development achievements on the island of Ireland.