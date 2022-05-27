Search

27 May 2022

EDITORIAL: South Tipp, the Minister and the new road

In this week's Nationalist

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

Reporter:

Darren Hassett

27 May 2022 10:38 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

We’ve had a lot going on the last week in south Tipperary and in this week's Nationalist which is out now! 

The Justice Minister has visited - which Eamon Lacey reports on on pages two and three - with an update on the hot topic of the new Clonmel Garda Station and it’s not good news on that front.

Then there’s the matter of the new road - the preferred route for the N24 Cahir to Limerick Junction upgrade, including a much sought after bypass of Tipperary Town, and the details have now been revealed.

Aileen Hahesy has done some brilliant reporting on this project over the last while and her article on page four of this week’s publication on the route is a must-read for people affected by the development and the general reader as well; as important decisions are made on this multi-million euro road.

In sport, JJ Kennedy’s Westside column offers fantastic insight into Tipperary’s disastrous Munster senior hurling campaign after they finished it off with a heavy defeat to Cork in Semple Stadium over the weekend.

Clonmel Community Policing Unit, along with Mayor Cllr Michael Murphy, were delighted and honoured to organise a very special day “for five of the bravest kids we know”.

Five local Little Blue Heroes, honorary gardaí Joey Moss, Hayden Smith Kirwan, Shane Hearn, Grayson Reid and princess Holly Carroll, all received a Mayoral Reception hosted by Cllr Murphy at the historic Clonmel Town Hall last week.

There are wonderful pictures by John D Kelly of the event on pages 32 and 33 of this week’s paper. Check them out, the fabulous photos will lift your spirits.

Then on page 53, there’s a special obituary for the late Joan O’Meara, The Green, Fethard, who is lovingly remembered by her four sons as a wonderful, caring and compassionate mother.

The Nationalist once again this week is great value for money, with independent, local journalism from beginning to end.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media