EDITORIAL: South Tipp, the Minister and the new road

We’ve had a lot going on the last week in south Tipperary and in this week's Nationalist which is out now!

The Justice Minister has visited - which Eamon Lacey reports on on pages two and three - with an update on the hot topic of the new Clonmel Garda Station and it’s not good news on that front.

Then there’s the matter of the new road - the preferred route for the N24 Cahir to Limerick Junction upgrade, including a much sought after bypass of Tipperary Town, and the details have now been revealed.

Aileen Hahesy has done some brilliant reporting on this project over the last while and her article on page four of this week’s publication on the route is a must-read for people affected by the development and the general reader as well; as important decisions are made on this multi-million euro road.

In sport, JJ Kennedy’s Westside column offers fantastic insight into Tipperary’s disastrous Munster senior hurling campaign after they finished it off with a heavy defeat to Cork in Semple Stadium over the weekend.

Clonmel Community Policing Unit, along with Mayor Cllr Michael Murphy, were delighted and honoured to organise a very special day “for five of the bravest kids we know”.

Five local Little Blue Heroes, honorary gardaí Joey Moss, Hayden Smith Kirwan, Shane Hearn, Grayson Reid and princess Holly Carroll, all received a Mayoral Reception hosted by Cllr Murphy at the historic Clonmel Town Hall last week.

There are wonderful pictures by John D Kelly of the event on pages 32 and 33 of this week’s paper. Check them out, the fabulous photos will lift your spirits.

Then on page 53, there’s a special obituary for the late Joan O’Meara, The Green, Fethard, who is lovingly remembered by her four sons as a wonderful, caring and compassionate mother.

The Nationalist once again this week is great value for money, with independent, local journalism from beginning to end.