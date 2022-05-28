Cahir car park and part of Inch Field to close to public for two days next week due to film production

The Inch Field in Cahir
The Castle Street Car Park and part of the Inch Field in Cahir will be closed to the public from next Thursday, June 2 to Friday, June 3 in order to facilitate a film production in Cahir.
Pedestrian access to the Swiss Cottage walkway and sections of Inch Field will remain open.
Source is delighted to present Billy Roche’s classic memory play which takes you on a journey back in time to the 1990s
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.