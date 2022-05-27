Search

27 May 2022

IDA to be invited to Tipperary council meeting for update on Clonmel advance technology building project

Michael Murphy

Mayor of Clonmel Cllr Michael Murphy at the Ballingarrane Estate on the outskirts of Clonmel, where an IDA advance technology building is proposed. Picture: John Kelly

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

27 May 2022 1:00 PM

A representative of the IDA is to be invited to an upcoming meeting of Tipperary County Council’s elected members to update them on the progress of plans to build an advance technology building on Clonmel’s outskirts and its other work to attract foreign industry to the county.

The council’s Director of Economic & Community Development, Pat Slattery, proposed the IDA be invited to a future council meeting after updates were sought by two Clonmel councillors about the 100,000 sq. ft advance technology building proposed for Ballingarrane Estate where the IDA owns 50 acres of land.

Mayor of Clonmel Cllr Michael Murphy of Fine Gael asked what stage the tendering process to appoint the design team for this advance building was at and could the council outline a time frame for the project.

Workers & Unemployment Action Group Cllr Pat English complained about the lack of progress on the project and asked did the council need to put pressure on the IDA to ensure this investment happened.

Mr Slattery responded that a preferred consultant has been identified and they were very nearly at the point of appointing this consultant to design the building.

Tipperary County Council is managing the tendering process on behalf of Pratum Business Science and Technology (BST).

Mr Slattery said councillors have raised a number of concerns in the last number of months about the IDA and in view of this he suggested an IDA representative be invited to a council meeting to update the elected members. His suggestion was proposed and seconded by councillors at the meeting.

Local News

