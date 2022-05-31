Search

31 May 2022

Top marks for St Theresa’s nursing home in Thurles

Overall, St Theresa’s was deemed compliant in 15 of 20 categories surveyed

St Theresa’s Nursing Home on the Dublin Road in Thurles

Reporter:

Reporter

31 May 2022 12:55 PM

Email:

eoin.kelleher@tipperarystar.ie

St Theresa’s Nursing Home on the Dublin Road in Thurles has been given a clean bill of health according to a recently published Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) report.

HIQA inspects all care homes across the State to ensure compliance with standards. On February 2, an Inspector carried out a one-day unnanounced inspection of St Theresa’s, a Designated Centre for Older People. The report was published on May 19.


The care provider is Camillus Healthcare Limited. There were 24 residents present on the day of inspection.


“Overall, residents spoken with provided positive feedback about the care they received and services provided in the centre. Some residents did express dissatisfaction with not being able to leave the center and visit local amenities."


Overall, St Theresa’s was deemed compliant in 15 of 20 categories surveyed. Full story in this week's Tipperary Star, out tomorrow. 

