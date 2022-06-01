Search

01 Jun 2022

Concerns Clonmel Town Hall was going to be invaded by 'militant left-wing' protesters

As part of the popular Yesteryears series, this week we go back to an edition of The Nationalist from May 31, 2012.

Tipperary Tipperary Tipperary

This week's Yesteryears in The Nationalist

Reporter:

Reporter

01 Jun 2022 7:52 AM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

As part of the popular Yesteryears series, this week we go back to an edition of The Nationalist from May 31, 2012.

One of the lead stories that week was about concerns that Clonmel Town Hall might have been invaded by “militant left-wing” protesters endangering people’s safety and property which prompted the Labour Party to cancel a plaque unveiling ceremony on marking the 100th anniversary of the party’s foundation.

Then Mayor of Clonmel and Labour Party councillor Darren Ryan said he took the decision at the last minute to call off the midday commemoration ceremony 180 people were invited to attend due to a “serious security threat” gardaí brought to his attention.

Instead, the plaque erected in the Town Hall chamber was unveiled in a private ceremony hours before protesters were scheduled to gather outside the Town Hall to protest against the Government’s austerity measures.

Meanwhile, two Clonmel brothers who had travelled to Cavan as spectators at a car rally were among those seriously injured when one of the competing cars spun out of control and into the crowd.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media