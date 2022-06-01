Concerns Clonmel Town Hall was going to be invaded by 'militant left-wing' protesters

As part of the popular Yesteryears series, this week we go back to an edition of The Nationalist from May 31, 2012.

One of the lead stories that week was about concerns that Clonmel Town Hall might have been invaded by “militant left-wing” protesters endangering people’s safety and property which prompted the Labour Party to cancel a plaque unveiling ceremony on marking the 100th anniversary of the party’s foundation.

Then Mayor of Clonmel and Labour Party councillor Darren Ryan said he took the decision at the last minute to call off the midday commemoration ceremony 180 people were invited to attend due to a “serious security threat” gardaí brought to his attention.

Instead, the plaque erected in the Town Hall chamber was unveiled in a private ceremony hours before protesters were scheduled to gather outside the Town Hall to protest against the Government’s austerity measures.

Meanwhile, two Clonmel brothers who had travelled to Cavan as spectators at a car rally were among those seriously injured when one of the competing cars spun out of control and into the crowd.