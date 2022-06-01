BIG READ: Official opening of Therapeutic Garden and Pavilion in Tipperary Town

It would be difficult to have found a more splendid day for the official opening of the Therapeutic Garden and Pavilion at Circle of Friends, which took place on Saturday, May 28.

In glorious sunshine the invited guests and the local community gathered to mark another milestone in the amazing success story that is Circle of Friends.

In his opening remarks of welcome, Tom O’Donoghue acknowledged the skilful work of the people who were responsible for putting the garden and pavilion in place and he encouraged all those who had provided support to the project to in turn support those individuals, businesses and companies.

“This is a ‘safe haven’ where people can come and enjoy the surroundings or be part of the work that will be created in the pavilion. You could say that almost a miracle occurred here when we discovered that we could look to Boston Scientific to support this initiative.

“We are really grateful to Yvonne Daly and Jamie Keaty for pointing us in the right direction and for encouraging us to apply to their Charitable Fund.

“The success of our application is the reason that we are all here,” said Mr O’Donoghue.

When called on to speak, the Chairperson of Circle of Friends, Jim Rhatigan, paid tribute to Tom for all he had contributed to the project.

“Without him this event would never have happened,” said Mr Rhatigan, who then went on to thank the Boston Scientific Charitable Fund for their tremendous support.

“This garden and pavilion is a community resource so therefore we want you to come and make use of the facility. Relax and enjoy the beautiful surroundings and marvel at the beautiful mural created by

Liam Carey inside the pavilion. This has been made possible through the nameless acts of kindness and love in developing this project and through the support particularly of the Boston Scientific charity. On this glorious day while we are out here enjoying the sunshine it could be very easy to forget why we are here. Cancer is not a choice. It can happen suddenly, unexpectedly and with devastating effects on the body and on the mind.

“Apart from the varied physical aspects of the disease it can cause anxiety, fear, stress, depression and loneliness. This garden and pavilion won’t take those concerns away, but it will provide support to you on your cancer journey and a place where you can share and where we can listen.

“It is important to see past the physical and to know that Circle of Friends is here to provide a welcoming and safe space to support you on your difficult journey. This service is available to everyone in the Tipperary community and as far as east Limerick and north Cork, as cancer knows no boundaries,” said Mr Rhatigan.