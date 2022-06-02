BREAKING: Search in Kerry for missing Tipperary man

John Dunne from Tipperary
Kerry Mountain Rescue Team have confirmed there is an ongoing search in the Reeks are for a missing Tipperary walker.
The team is currently searching for a missing walker, John Dunne from Tipperary, in the McGillycuddy Reeks.
They added: "We are appealing to anyone who may have seen John on the hills on Wednesday or Thursday morning to please contact Killarney gardaí on 064 6631222. Thank you."
