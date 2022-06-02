Signs look promising for government funding of projects in Tipperary's largest town

A Government Minister has promised to look “very positively on any good application” from south Tipperary for funding under the URDF (Urban Regeneration and Development Fund).

Speaking during his visit to Clonmel last Thursday, Darragh O’Brien, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, said that URDF funding would transform Kickham Barracks, the proposed development of which he described as “extremely impressive”.

The former army barracks, which closed ten years ago, was one of the areas visited by the Minister last week.

Plans for the site include a civic plaza, the new garda station, the new TUS campus and offices for the Education and Training Board (ETB), with the latter two developments expected to bring up to 600 students to the site.

URDF funding is also awaited to kickstart several other projects in Clonmel including the development of a Bulmers visitor centre at Dowd’s Lane, the creation of an interpretative centre at the West Gate, the development of public amenity gardens at Suir Island, with a connecting bridge from the Quay; and the public realm project in the town centre.

While Clonmel had missed out on the last round of URDF funding over a year ago, Minister O’Brien said there had been really good engagement between his officials in the Department and Joe McGrath, CEO of Tipperary County Council, and the team in the local authority, while Director of Housing Sinead Carr had pointed out where the next round of application needed to be focused.

“I intend for URDF applications to open later this year, we’re still finalising the date,” the Minister stated.

“Tipperary County Council is in good shape in so far as making a new application when we open that later this year, and they also have an application with TUS with regard to the funding under the Department of Education and Science.

“Tipperary made a very good and compelling case and they have very strong advocates in Deputy Jackie Cahill and Cllr Siobhán Ambrose, and others, who are advocating for this.

“€25 million under URDF funding has been granted to Tipperary, that’s significant,” the Minister added.

Meanwhile, Cllr Siobhán Ambrose said that a total of approximately €65 million-€70 million was being sought in URDF funding.

“If sanctioned this would be a game changer for Clonmel in terms of additional footfall into the town centre, which would boost our local economy and support the growth and development of Clonmel’s overall economic, educational, tourism and culture and arts offering, while also re-developing key sites around the town centre,” she stated.