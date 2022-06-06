Sun shines on first of summer graveyard Masses in Tipperary

A graveyard Mass at Kilmaclugh Cemetery, Fethard.
Graveyard Masses
The first of the Summer Graveyard Masses took place in St. Michael’s Cemetery on Friday evening, June 3. There was a very large crowd present when Fr. Danny celebrated Mass for those interred in Killaghy Graveyard.
Hopefully, the other Graveyard Masses will be as well attended and that the weather will be as favourable.
Mass dates as follows:
Isertkieran Monday, June 13 at 7.30pm.
Modeshill, Friday, July 8 at 7.30pm.
Kilvemnon, Monday, July 18 at 7.30pm.
Church Grounds, Monday, August 15 at 8pm.
Michael O'Hara (Wilderness Rovers) gives chase to St Michael's Ed O'Dwyer during the Tipperary Cup final played at Cooke Park, Tipperary Town, on Friday night last.
