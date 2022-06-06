Beautiful Tipperary couple tie the knot in Tuscany, Italy

Sean Taylor, The Bella, Clogheen and Laura Healy Cahir.
The wedding took place in Tuscany, Italy recently of Sean Taylor, The Bella, Clogheen and Laura Healy Cahir.
Both families and friends enjoyed the beautiful wedding followed by the finest Italian cuisine. Not to mention the refreshments that flowed well into the night.
We wish the happy couple a long, healthy and happy life together.
Some of the students from St Joseph’s College, Borrisoleigh who took part in the Big Idea programme. Picture: RUTH MEDJBER
The seven cyclists who will take part in a 24-hour Mizen to Malin charity cycle for the Tipperary branch of the Irish Kidney Association
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.