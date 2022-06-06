Search

07 Jun 2022

Entries are being taken for Knock Me Down Challenge Race in the Knockmealdown Mountains

A kayaker making a splash at Baylough

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

06 Jun 2022 10:09 PM

Entries are being taken for the Knock Me Down Adventure Race in running, cycling and kayaking that takes place in the stunning scenery of the Knockmealdown Mountains in south Tipperary and west Waterford on August 27.

The popular race, run by the volunteers of Knockmealdown Active since 2016, comprises the 35km Knock Me Down Challenge and the more difficult 58km Knock Me Down Mór.

The Challenge event comprises a 15km cycle from Newcastle to Kilballyboy Wood followed by a 2.5km run/walk from Kilbally Wood to Baylough and a 0.5km kayak around Baylough Lake. Competitors then return to the car park with a 2.5km run/walk via a different route.

The race finishes with a 15km cycle back to Newcastle.

The 35km Challenge race is suitable for all age ranges and fitness levels and boasts three age categories: Under 40, 40 to 60 and Over 60 for both male and females participants.

The Mór event, meanwhile, involves the 35km challenge events, apart from the final 15km cycle. Instead of this, the race takes a left over the Vee for two extra cycling stages (21km and 13km) either side of a 4km loop run in the beautiful surrounds of Mount Melleray Abbey.

It returns to base with a cycle climb up from Mount Melleray, concluding with a breath-taking mountain descent back to Newcastle village.

How to Enter

Tickets to take part in the races cost €85 each, covering the event, medics, post-race refreshments and a goodie bag including medal and event t-shirt.

For further information and booking log onto www.KnockMEDown.ie.

