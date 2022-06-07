Search

07 Jun 2022

Tickets now on sale for South Tipperary Hospice Movement's fundraising lunch and garden party in Clonmel

Hotel Minella

The South Tipperary Hospice lunch and garden party will take place at Hotel Minella (pictured) on June 23

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

07 Jun 2022 9:00 AM

Tickets are now on sale for the South Tipperary Hospice Movement’s fundraising midsummer lunch and garden party at Hotel Minella in Clonmel at 1pm on Thursday, June 23.

This will be the first such event organised by South Tipperary Hospice since 2019 and an estimated 300 people are expected to attend.

Tickets cost €70. The event will begin with a Prosecco reception, followed by lunch.
The Clonmel Rugby Club Choir will perform at the event, as will local musician Sean Callaghan.

There will be a host of prizes to be won at the event, including a hotel break at the renowned Cliff House Hotel in Ardmore.

Anyone wishing to attend or support the event should contact Maud at (086) 2437857, Maura at (087) 6788327, Fiona at (087) 2228372 or Anna at (087) 9794367.

