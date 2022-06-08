Search

08 Jun 2022

Status change for three primary schools in Thurles as co-ed becomes a reality

Scoil Ailbhe, Scoil Angela and Presentation primary are all changing to co education schools

classroom

Status change has been announced for three Thurles primary schools

Reporter:

news reporter

08 Jun 2022 1:31 PM

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Following the conclusion of a lengthy process of debate and discussion in Thurles town, Archbishop Kieran O’Reilly has this week announced a change of status for three primary schools in the Cathedral Town.


In a letter sent to schools this week by Mr Alan Hynes of St Senan’s Education Office, who undertook the work on behalf of the Archdiocese, the decision was revealed and has been broadly welcomed in the community.

Archbishop Kieran O'Reilly, Archbishop of Cashel and Emly has announced the change of status of three primary schools in Thurles town.

“The Patron has determined, after consideration, to grant a change to co-educational status for Scoil Ailbhe, Scoil Angela and the Presentation Primary. Further, he has granted a change to full vertical status to Scoil Ailbhe,” the letter states.


This means that the school will now be able to cater for junior infants right up to sixth class, both boys and girls, whereas heretofore the school catered for boys only, from 2nd to 6th class.


The letter continued:
“The Patron has determined a target date for commencement of this change to be effective from the first day of the 2023/2024 school year.


“As I have previously indicated, the next phase will be to discuss arrangements for agreeing on co-operation in enrolment strategy between the parish schools to provide, in so far as possible, for stability in teacher allocations in the parish schools.
“The Patron will be imposing enrolment caps on the three schools changing status for the duration of the transition period,” he says.


Mr Hynes has now requested that each of the six primary schools in the parish provide him with current enrolments sorted by class, including details of any ASD classes, the expected enrolments for this coming September, and, in Scoil Angela and Presentation Primary, enrolments detailed by sex.


The new arranegments in Thurles will see a transformation of the primary education sector and represents a new dawn for education in Thurles town.


A similar process had been mooted almost two decades ago, but the decision at the time was for the status quo to remain. However, the face of education has changed considerably since and the latest move sees Thurles come in line with many other regional towns across the country where similar processes have been followed - Nenagh is one of the latest in Tipperary to adopt a similar move, although that is under the stewardship of Bishop Fintan Monahan, Bishop of Killaloe, rather than the Archdiocese of Cashel and Emly.


Mr Hynes concluded by saying to the schools and parent bodies: “I wish to thank you all for your cooperation to date and look forward to working with you on the cooperative enrolment strategy.”


The school Board of Managements have been informed of the decision at this stage, we understand.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media