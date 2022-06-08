Gardaí are investigating smashing of van window on grounds of Tipperary University Hospital

The van was damaged in the grounds of Tipperary University Hospital (pictured)
Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in finding the person who smashed the window of a van parked on the grounds of Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel last Friday night.
The incident happened between 9pm and 10pm on June 3. No property was reported stolen from the van. Anyone with information should contact Clonmel Garda Station at (052) 6177641.
