08 Jun 2022

Popular Tipperary man Arthur's 90th birthday marked in special way

Very Revd James Mulhall, Dean of Cashel, at planting of yew tree dedicated to Revd Arthur Carter last Sunday

Reporter:

Reporter

08 Jun 2022 8:00 PM

Email:

News@nationalist.ie

On Pentecost Sunday afternoon of June 5 a special service was held at St Paul’s Church in Cahir that saw a lovely liturgical celebration of the contribution of the Revd Arthur Carter over a wide area of south Tipperary and beyond over more than 65 years.
Born in this week of June in 1932 the celebration was first and foremost a celebration of Arthur’s 90th birthday as well as his 65 years in Cahir parish, serving in various roles as parish treasurer, vestryman, diocesan lay reader and finally for 25 years as a non stipendiary priest.
The service was preceded by music by Rockwell Music Academy who also performed during the communion and after the service.
The service was led by the Very Revd James Mulhall, Dean of Cashel and the organ was played by Dr David Butler, parish organist, who also spoke on behalf of the congregation in presenting the Revd Arthur with a cheque and a yew tree, which was planted with great enthusiasm!
The service was attended by Arthur’s family and many friends, followed by a fine array of refreshments and the cutting of his birthday cake.
The Revd Arthur addressed the congregation afterwards thanking everyone for the kind gesture and for attending.
A lovely time was had by all who came together to celebrate Arthur’s special day in Cahir.

