Tipperary councillor says Irish Water has 'no interest' in serving Premier County
The mains pipe on the outskirts of Puckaun is scheduled to be replaced by the end of the year, Cllr Joe Hannigan was told by Tipperary County Council water staff at Nenagh MDC.
Cllr Hannigan had said that the road was pockmarked by repair work to the pipe in the last while resulting in the stretch of roadway needing to be reinstated.
He was supported by Cllr Ger Darcy, who was told that the UV treatment system was in place at the water treatment plant in Borrisokane following disruption to the service last year.
Meanwhile, Cllr Darcy and MDC Cathaoirleach Cllr Michael O’Meara said it was important to keep the need for an upgrade to Cloughjordan’s waste water treatment plant on the council’s agenda.
However, Cllr Seamus Morris maintained Irish Water had “no interest” in serving the needs of Tipperary.
Photo shows Moycarkey Coolcroo ACs Annual road races return on Friday June 17. Above are some highlights from our last race held in 2019, photography by Niall Moran
