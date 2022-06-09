Rebecca Cummins' 42k run for Tipperary’s Night Nurses

Rebecca Cummins from Ashbury near Roscrea is set to run the 42k Marathon in a Month Fundraiser challenge in memory of her late mother, Anne Marie, who sadly passed away last year following a brave battle with Cancer.



Rebecca is an ambassador for the event which invites the public to run daily or weekly for the month of July, while raising money for a worthy cause, the Irish Cancer Society’s Night Nurses, who helped Rebecca’s mother in her final weeks.



This service is entirely free for the family and is predominantly funded by kind donations from the public.



Rebecca told the Tipperary Star that she ran in the same event last year in memory of Anne Marie, who died in May 2021, aged 51.



“She never once let cancer define her. I was lucky to get 20 years with her,” says Rebecca. “I’ve wanted to give back to the Cancer Society for everything they’ve done for my Mam, and our family, over the years.”

“Without the help of the Night Nurses, we wouldn’t have been able to have our Mam at home with us in her final weeks.



“It’s something I’ll be forever grateful for, and the memories of having my Mam at home with us will last a lifetime.”



Rebecca’s Mum also fundraised over €1,000 for the Cancer Society in 2019.



“I’ve wanted to beat what she raised already,” says Rebecca. Readers can take part by visiting justgiving.com/irishcancer and donating online, or raising money individually with sponsors. “I would urge anyone, especially young people like myself who lose a parent at such a young age, to take the pain and upset and turn it into something meaningful,” says Rebecca.

“For me it was my fundraiser for the Irish Cancer Society.

“It is something I will always be so proud of and I know my Mam was looking down smiling throughout.”



Rebecca says that while her Mum’s life may have been cut short, she is determined to spend the rest of her life making her proud by supporting the Cancer Society in every way she can possible, so that some day, “no other child will lose a parent at such a young age from Cancer.”



Two Night Nurses from Tipperary became a “part of the family” assisting Rebecca’s Dad Tony in his role as Anne Marie’s full time carer. “They came in to let him off at nighttime. They were great with her, happy to be talking to her throughout the night.



“Without them, we would never have been able to have Mam at home with us. They were absolutely amazing. I can’t put into words how much they did for us.”



Participants visiting justgiving.com/ irishcancer can set up their own fundraising page, and post pictures of their loved ones. while logging each run’s duration. The Irish Cancer Society’s Marathon in a Month takes place throughout the month of July and is proudly supported by Aldi.

Take on the challenge to help support people affected by cancer. Walk, run, cycle or swim the 42km distance over a day, week or throughout the whole month. For more information, visit www.cancer.ie