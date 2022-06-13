Historic day in Cahir as primary schools amalgamate

Last Friday morning saw lots of excitement in Cahir as schoolboys & schoolgirls, their teachers as well as family, friends and townsfolk gathered at the Parish rooms to parade to the new Bunscoil Na Cathrach and enter together for the first time.

A piper led everyone through the Square and on into the School yard of Cahir Boys National School where 16 lines had been marked in preparation for all the Schoolchildren to line up together before entering the new building located just beyond. The children were all smiles and chat and teachers walked among them to encourage them on their new journey together.

The brand new state of the art building truly is a wonder to see. Set over two floors with so much space and light and super warm as well. Everyone was delighted to enter the stunning new build and begin to settle in. Amazingly, once all children were in their classes not a sound could be heard in the light filled, colourful corridors. It goes to show that the soundproofing is super too!

School Principal Brendan Horan was delighted and relieved that the morning went off without a hitch and the boys and girls as well as the staff of the newly amalgamated school can now get down to the business of settling in before summer break.

This project has been in the making for over two decades and it will be a perfect place for all primary school aged children in the future to start their journey in education. It was wonderful to see that all the plans and work that was put in to get it over the line are finally realised.

We wish Brendan Horan, all the wonderful staff and the children of the new Bunscoil na Cathrach all the best for the future.