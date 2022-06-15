A Tipperary Vintage Club has made three welcome cheque presentations

Members of New Inn Vintage Club making a presentation to Cashel Residential Older Person Service.
Pictured above: Members of New Inn Vintage Club making a presentation to Cashel Residential Older Person Service. From left: Pat O’Dwyer, Josephine Doyle, Paddy Peters, Pat O’Rourke, Mary O’Donnell, John O’Dwyer, Elaine Burke, Michael O’Donnell, Paul Kirwan. Missing from photo Mary F Barron
NEW INN VINTAGE CLUB PRESENTATIONS
The New Inn Vintage Club held a presentation evening in Barrons’s pub on Saturday last, June 11 to donate monies raised from the proceeds (total figure €5,580) of the annual Walter Cleary Memorial Run held recently.
To the following organisations. Cashel Residential Older Person Service, Cashel Day Care Centre, New Inn Boys primary school and Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal.
Many thanks to everyone who took part in the Vintage & Tractor run and all those who donated and sponsored.
Pictured above are members of the New Inn Vintage Club making a presentation to the two primary schools in the area. Back row from left to right: John Whelan, Anthony O’Connor, John O’Connor, John O’Dwyer, Kevin Moore, Paddy Peters, Michael O’Donnell, Paul Smith.
Front row: Pat O’Rourke, Sinead Boland, Isobel Moore, Mary Newman. Missing from photo: Mary F Barron
Members of New Inn Vintage Club recently made a cheque presentation to Cashel Day Care Centre. Back row, from left to right: John Whelan, John O’Connor, Jimmy Farrell, Paddy Peters, John O’Dwyer, Michael O’Donnell, Kevin Moore. Front:: Pat O’Rourke, Ann Maher, Mary Fleetwood Ryan, Geraldine Cooney and Paul Smith. Missing from photo Mary F Barron
Boys U16 Relay Team from Thurles: Gold Dylan Cotter, Daniel Ryan Fogarty, Conor Carroll, Ben Loughnane
Homeless families whose emergency hotel accommodation ended last weekend went to Tipperary County Council’s Civic Offices in Clonmel on Monday seeking alternative accommodation.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.