Scoil Aonghusa pupils in Cashel head to Berlin to represent their country

Two students of Scoil Aonghusa in Cashel are heading off to Berlin to represent Ireland in the Special Olympic Games.
Declan Foley, from Carrick-on-Suir, and Kian Johnson Clarke from Clonmel, will leave on Friday for nine days.
On Friday they will be given a special send off with a guard of honour at the school and a garda escort through the town.
The two 16-year-olds are part of an eleven member team that will represent their country.
“We are all hugely excited and very proud of the two boys. They are brilliant and have put in an awful lot of hard work to be given the honour of representing their country,” said Geraldine Ryan Meagher, one of the three equestrian coaches at the school.
Declan will compete in the trails, dressage and equestrian while Kian will compete in the trails and equestrian events.
The Queen Street offices of The Nationalist which served the newspaper from 1974 up until last week. The Nationalist is moving to new offices in Gladstone Street, Clonmel.
L/R: Paul Walsh, Ronan Loughnane, and Mark Cullinane, pictured with copies of the ads for the public auction of St Mary’s Rectory
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.