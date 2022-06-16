Scoil Aonghusa pupils in Cashel head to Berlin to represent their country

Two students of Scoil Aonghusa in Cashel are heading off to Berlin to represent Ireland in the Special Olympic Games.

Declan Foley, from Carrick-on-Suir, and Kian Johnson Clarke from Clonmel, will leave on Friday for nine days.

On Friday they will be given a special send off with a guard of honour at the school and a garda escort through the town.

The two 16-year-olds are part of an eleven member team that will represent their country.

“We are all hugely excited and very proud of the two boys. They are brilliant and have put in an awful lot of hard work to be given the honour of representing their country,” said Geraldine Ryan Meagher, one of the three equestrian coaches at the school.

Declan will compete in the trails, dressage and equestrian while Kian will compete in the trails and equestrian events.

The two boys are very appreciative of the massive amount of work that Staphanie Moore, Anita Manton and Ger Ryan Meagher have put in as their coaches.“They are also very thankful for all of the support they have had from Tomas and Triona Ryan equestrian centre in Thurles where they practise twice a week,” said Geraldine Ryan Meagher.