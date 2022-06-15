Thirty-six properties in Carrick-on-Suir spruced up with help of Streetscape Enhancement Scheme grants

The owners of 36 properties in Carrick-on-Suir town availed of €56,713 in grant aid to spruce up their shopfronts and building facades under the Government’s Streetscape Enhancement Scheme before it finished up at the end of April.

The aesthetic improvements to Carrick-on-Suir town centre were praised by local councillors at Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District’s latest monthly meeting.

District Administrator Marie O’Gorman reported that Streetscape Enhancement Scheme grant applications were submitted for 50 properties in the town involving an aggregate cost of €217,000.

The council finalised and paid grants totalling €56,713 to the owners of 36 properties by the scheme’s closing date of April 30.



These grants supported an overall spend of approximately €120, 500 ranging from painting, decluttering and repairing of shopfronts and lighting improvements to the provision of new canopies, awnings, signage and planting.

Ms O’Gorman said the estimated average spend per property was €3,347.

Carrick MD had an overall budget of €181,330 to allocate in Streetscape Grants and the money left over from the 14 grant applications that didn’t proceed, will be returned to the Department of Rural & Community Development’s coffers.

Ms O’Gorman surmised that the spend on the grants paid out suggested the owners of the remaining 14 properties that did not proceed with their applications, had planned to embark on more extensive works with an average spend of €6,893.

“It is perhaps reflective of the difficulties reported in the media in securing trades people to carry out works,” she surmised.

She also pointed out that some people had difficulties getting credit to put up matching funding for the enhancement works they planned on their properties.

Ms O’Gorman acknowledged that those who didn’t get to finish the improvement works on their properties in time to avail of the grants may not be happy but she pointed out there were constraints with the scheme and an extra six months was given to complete the refurbishments.



The initial deadline for completing works was November 30 and this was extended to April 30 in the wake of criticisms about the scheme’s short time frame.

The allocation for Carrick was also quadrupled from the initial allocation of €43,681.

Carrick-on-Suir’s councillors welcomed the investment afforded by the grant scheme in improving their town’s appearance.

Cllr Kieran Bourke paid tribute to Ms O’Gorman and her colleague Liz McGrath on implementing this very worthwhile grants scheme.

He said the benefit of the scheme was visible in the town, which was looking a lot better. He asked if any of the works carried out under the grants require planning permission and was informed that none of the projects required this.

Cllr David Dunne said he also wanted to praise all involved in this “wonderful” scheme and declared its results were great.

He pointed out that some “smart fellow” previously put up a video online of Carrick-on-Suir and claimed it was the second worst town to live in Ireland.

“I would like to get that smart fellow and walk him around the town now,” he declared before adding that he was very hurt by the video as he was proud of his hometown.

He complimented the owner of one property featured in that “stupid” video for the work he did on this building. And he expressed the hope that someone would film another video promoting the town as it now looks.

Mullinahone Cllr Kevin O’Meara agreed Carrick-on-Suir looked great and said he would welcome the opportunity being given to other towns and villages to avail of the Streetscape Enhancement Scheme.