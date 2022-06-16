Search

17 Jun 2022

Former Carrick-on-Suir Labour councillor Jim Drohan has passed away

Vote of sympathy passed to his family at Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District's monthly meeting

Former Labour councillor Jim Drohan, who has passed away

Reporter:

Aileen Hahesy

16 Jun 2022 10:20 PM

Former Carrick-on-Suir Labour councillor Jim Drohan has died and a vote of sympathy was passed to his grieving family by the elected members of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District at their June meeting in Carrick-on-Suir Town Hall this afternoon (Thursday).

Mr Drohan, who served on the former Carrick-on-Suir Town Council for many years, died on Wednesday night at his home following a long illness.  As well as serving as a Labour councillor on the former Carrick-on-Suir Town Council for many years, he was a founder member of the town's St Nicholas Boxing Club. 

A special meeting of Carrick-on-Suir Municipal District is to be convened before his funeral to give local public representatives as well as former council colleagues of Mr Drohan an opportunity to pay tribute to him.

Fianna Fail Cllr Kieran Bourke broke the sad news of Mr Drohan's death to Carrick MD's elected members at their monthly meeting and proposed the vote of sympathy be passed to his family. 

The municipal district's incoming chairman Cllr David Dunne seconded the vote of sympathy and said he would be honoured to convene the special meeting in tribute to Mr Drohan as one of his first jobs in office. He remembered Jim Drohan for his good work for the town of Carrick and for his involvement in St Nicholas Boxing Club.

Mr Drohan from Chapel Street, Carrick-on-Suir is survived by his beloved wife Margaret, daughters Caitríona (Walsh), Elaine (Greensmith), Barbara (Drohan) and Vonnie (Ní Eithir) and sons-in-law Martin, Brian, Ray and Ciarán.

He is also survived by his adored grandchildren Aaron, Lorcan, Conor, Cormac, Rory, Ronan, Róisín, Cian and great granddaughter Orla; his brothers David, Patrick and Michael, sisters Catherine, Bríd Ann, Marita, Una, Alice and Geraldine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Mr Drohan's remains will repose at Walsh's Funeral Home, New Street, Carrick-on-Suir, on Saturday, June 18 from 5pm to 6.30pm. They will be removed to St Nicholas' Church, Carrick-on-Suir on Sunday, June 19 for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Carrick-on-Suir.

