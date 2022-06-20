World Premiere of Decadent Theatre's production of From a Low and Quiet Sea in Nenagh Arts Centre

Book online at www.nenagharts.com or call 067 34400 or email reception@nenagharts.com
We are so excited at Nenagh Arts Centre to have the WORLD PREMIERE of Decadent Theatre's From a Low and Quiet Sea, adapted for the stage from Donal Ryan’s acclaimed novel, on Wednesday, July 6, Thursday 7th and Friday, July 8, at 8pm.
The original adaptation of Donal Ryan’s Booker Prize nominated novel is a collaboration between the author, the cast, and Decadent Theatre Company’s Artistic Director, Andrew Flynn, who also directs.
From a Low and Quiet Sea is Donal Ryan’s carefully crafted portrait of the intersecting lives of four souls - the refugee, the mother, the dreamer, and the penitent - each searching for something they have lost and trying to make sense of the roads they have chosen. From war–torn Syria to small–town Ireland, they are scarred by all they have loved and lost.
They are drawn towards a powerful reckoning, one that will bring them together in the most unexpected of ways.
Book online at www.nenagharts.com or call 067 34400 or email reception@nenagharts.com
The Waterford family who won the holiday of a lifetime in the Fethard Town Park draw with organisers
At the helm: Steve Smyth is congratulated by Mark Mitchell on his passing out as a qualified RNLI helm
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.