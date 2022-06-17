Suspension of home births across the Mid West will affect Tipperary mothers

A woman has died in Limerick after giving birth at home, prompting the suspension of the homebirth service across the Mid-West, including for those Mothers from north Tipperary.
The tragedy took place on June 5 after the woman gave birth to a healthy baby boy.
The woman's family has been informed that an investigation is under way and that the region's homebirth service has been suspended pending the outcome of that investigation.
The family have said they do not wish to comment publicly at this time.
INAC - Last Week Queen Street - Administration, Accounts and Advertising staff 1990. Back row: Arthur O'Leary, Kevin Fitzgerald, Phil Corby. Front: Ita Delaney, Mary Breen, Martha Kerton, Ruth Butler.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.