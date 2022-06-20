Great sadness at death of young Tipperary woman in America

It is with great sadness that we heard during the past week of the passing of Margaret Kirby (above) of Kyle Bohertrime and Newtown, Connecticut, USA.
MARGARET KIRBY (RIP)
It is with great sadness that we heard during the past week of the passing of Margaret Kirby (above) of Kyle, Bohertrime and Newtown, Connecticut, USA
Predeceased by her late brother Mícheál, Margaret who was in her 54th year will be very sadly missed by her partner Brian Ellard (Tipperary Town) and their son Darren, her parents Mike and Freddie, her sister Úna and brother Morgan, her uncles James and PJ, her aunt Bridgid, brother-in-law Michael, her nephews, her many cousins and other relations and many friends at home in Ireland and in the communities of Newtown and Westport and elsewhere in the USA.
Her funeral Mass will be broadcast live this Friday, June 24, and can be viewed on www.strosechurch.com. Interment will take place in the USA.
A Mass to commemorate Margarets life will take place in St Nicholas’ Church Sologhead on Friday, July 8, at 7.30pm.
Cliona Doyle, Knockannaveigh, New Inn will be attending the World Ultimate Club Championships 2022 (WUCC) from July 23 - 30 in Cincinnati, Ohio (USA).
