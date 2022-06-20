BREAKING: Two bodies found in house in Cloneen area

The investigation is being carried out by gardai in Clonmel
Gardaí are investigating all circumstances following the discovery of two bodies today, Monday June 20 in Cloneen, county Tipperary.
The bodies of an elderly man and elderly woman were discovered at a domestic residence earlier this afternoon.
The scene remains preserved at this time and an examination by the Garda Technical Bureau will take place later this evening.
The offices of the State Pathologist have been notified.
Gardai went to the house before 4pm today and found the two bodies. It is understood that the bodies were there for some time.
Jockey Hollie Doyle has achieved another milestone in her career by guiding Nashwa to victory in the French Oaks at Chantilly
Congratulations to Tom Delaney and the Tipp Team on a great win against Galway in the All Ireland Semi Final.
Cllr Michael O'Meara, outgoing Cathaoirleach of Nenagh Municipal District with incoming Cathaoirleach Cllr Hughie McGrath Picture: Odhran Ducie
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.