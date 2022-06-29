Clonmel Agricultural Show is back after a Covid absence

The Clonmel Agricultural Show is set to return to Powerstown Park Racecourse on Sunday July 3 for the first time in three years.

Victor Quinlan, public relations officer for the show, believes the outdoor nature of the event provides the perfect opportunity for people to re-engage with their community.

“It’s a chance for people to get out and enjoy themselves,” said Victor.

“Post Covid, it’s an opportunity to get out and meet your neighbours that up to now we have been avoiding for various reasons.”

The important day in the agricultural calendar also marks one of the first opportunities for livestock to be displayed, with the majority of shows cancelled for the last few years.

The show has been held in Clonmel since 1865 and covers everything from equestrian, cattle, sheep, goats and poultry as well as art, crafts, flower displays and the pet show, a family favourite.

The ethos behind the event is to promote the improvement of agriculture and horticulture in all its branches.

The show not only caters for specialised competitions but also ensures younger children are catered for with a wide arrange of events taking place throughout the day such as a taekwondo exhibition, alpaca display, a dog agility and a bouncy castle zone.

One collective hope amongst the organisers is that famously unpredictable Irish weather will hold out.

“Unfortunately, in an Irish context, one of the underlying criteria of real success is a dry day,” said Victor.

The gates will open at nine when the specialised judging of horses and ponies will take place.

The morning will also host the sheep judging as the second biggest sheep show in the country with over ninety classes and a dozen different breeds.



TRADE STANDS

At eleven, the trade stands will open up with a selection of the entrants in the recent Clonmel Show National Artisan Food Awards selling their goods.

The Best Dressed Lady competition is back this year for the finest outfit of the day, sponsored by the Talbot Hotel.

AIR DISPLAY

The afternoon will host a diverse range of events including an air display set to take place following the Donkey Derby that is now in its 43rd year, with one past entrant of particular note.

“Rachel (Blackmore) participated in it some years ago part of her learning process to become the top lady jockey in the world,” said Victor.