Small rural Tipperary club get proudly behind their county minor for Sunday

Tipperary All Ireland Minor Hurling

Best of luck to Christopher O’Donnell and all involved with the Tipperary Minor Hurling team in Sundays All-Ireland final against Offaly.

Christopher has been exceptional in all the games so far on the road to the final.

He is surely one of the first names that James Woodlock and his selectors put down when naming the team.

Everyone in Ballylooby/ Castlegrace GAA is incredibly proud of Christopher’s achievements to date and hopefully there will be a huge local crowd to cheer him on in Nowlan Park next Sunday.

Cumann na mBunscoil Schools County Finals

U13 Cumann na mBunscoil Final:

Ballylooby National School U13 Hurling Team travelled to Semple Stadium - the Field of Legends to contest U13C County Hurling Final v Scoil Naomh Cualan Borrisoleigh.

Borrisoleigh came out strong in the first half and dominated play but the team settled into the game as the whistle blew for half time. Half time score was Borrisoleigh 2-5 to Ballylooby 0-4. Ballylooby came out on the attack for the second half and kept battling until the final whistle, exchanging scores and fighting for every ball.

The lads gave it their all but unfortunately it wasn't their day.

Final score: Ballylooby NS 3-6 Borrisoleigh 3-9

Well done to U13 County finalists!! The team gave an amazing performance and the club is very proud of you.

A special thank you to the teachers Ms Neville, Mr Scanlon, Ms McCollum and Ms Butler.

Thank you to Cumann na mBunscoil for a really well organised and enjoyable event.

U11 Cumann na mBunscoil Final:

Ballylooby National School U11 Hurling Team travelled to Semple Stadium - the Field of Legends to contest U11 B-1/C-1 County Hurling Final.

The team settled quickly scoring two goals, leading through to a half time score of Ballylooby 4-0 to Gaelscoil Nenagh 1-3. Nenagh came out on the attack after half time and the game was heart stopping with the teams' level and each score hard fought. Ballylooby rallied and scored 3 goals to win on a scoreline of: Ballylooby NS 8-2 Gaelscoil Nenagh 3-8

Congratulations and well done to everyone involved. A brilliant team performance and the club is very proud of you.

A special thank you to the teachers Ms Neville, Mr Scanlon, Ms McCollum and Ms Butler.

Thank you to Cumann na mBunscoil for a really well organised and enjoyable event.

Baile Atha Lubaigh Abu!