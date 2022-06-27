Unforseen circumstances force cancellation of Tipperary social dancing

Social Dancing at Clogheen has been cancelled due to unforseen circumstances
Cancelled - Social Dancing in Clogheen
The social dancing with Fran Curry and Muriel O'Connor due to be on Saturday, July 2 in Clogheen has been cancelled due to unforeseen circumstances.
The organisers wish to apologise for any inconvenience caused.
