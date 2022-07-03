New era for education in Tipperary with opening of new school building

Above: Pupils of Gaelscoil Chluain Meala couldn’t wait to taste the cake made by Méadhbh Purcell to mark the official opening of their new school building by Páidí Ó Lionáird, TG4 (back, second from left). Also included are Caoimhín Ó hEaghra from An Foras Patrúnachta (back, right), principal Karen Mhic Gearailt and Sean Ó Ciardha, chairperson of the board of management. Front, from left: Peadar Ó Beaglaoich, Aaron Ó Conchúir, Maitiú Ó Beaglaoich, Juniper Nic Fionnáin, Anna Ní Chonchúir, Eoin De Londras, Caleb Kerton and Noah Ó Catháin. Pictures: John D Kelly

“Cá bhfuil ár scoil nua” (“where is our new school”) was a question often posed during the long campaign to secure a permanent home for Gaelscoil Chluain Meala.

The question was finally answered on a warm afternoon last week, 28 years after the school had been established, when the school’s new state of the art building at Upper Irishtown was officially opened by Paidí Ó Lionáird, TG4.

The conclusion of the long wait for a permanent home since the primary school opened its doors for the first time in 1994 was celebrated in some style. Pupils sang, danced and played music and glowing tributes were paid to members of past and present school communities, many of whom were present, for helping the dream become a reality.

The 176-year-old building, which was previously the site of the offices of South Tipperary County Council, has been transformed into a multi-million euro school that is now home to 232 pupils, 12 teaching staff and two special needs assistants (SNAs), as well as five ancillary staff.

Almost 500 pupils have graduated from Gaelscoil Chluain Meala over the years and the school also has a vibrant naíonra, or pre-school.

Karen Mhic Gearailt, principal of Gaelscoil Chluain Meala promised that they would savour this historic day.

She said they had to look back and acknowledge what had brought them to this momentous occasion, as she paid tribute to past and current staff, parents councils and boards of management, as well as the school’s patron, An Foras Pátrúnachta.

She said she was so grateful that the first group of parents, many of whom returned to attend the ceremony, and the first principal Treasa Nic Dhiarmada had the vision for a gaelscoil in Clonmel.

People who had visited the building said there was no way it would be ready in time but they had underestimated the determination of those involved.

Ms Mhic Gearailt said they had met with hurdles and challenges along the way that had helped define their collective ability to succeed.

“It is really encouraging that the Irish language is so popular in this area and that students will get the opportunity to learn through Irish. We look forward to welcoming many new families into our wonderful new school,” she added.

Above: Rince na hOscailte was performed by pupils in Rang 5 at the official opening of Gaelscoil Chluain Meala

Paidí Ó Lionáird, who performed the official opening, recalled visiting Hearns Hotel in Clonmel “as a 25-year-old red head from west Cork” when meetings were held to establish a gaelscoil.

At the time he was a development officer with Gaelscoileanna, an umbrella body that helped set up Irish-speaking schools throughout the country, and which is now called Gaeloideachas.

He recalled that 45 pupils began attending the school in 1994. He described what the parents of the pupils who started at the school 28 years ago had done as “quite extraordinary”, and said they had united to get the best for their children.

This had set the ball in motion and after that the heavy lifting had been done by people like Seán Ó Ciardha, chairperson of the board of management since the school’s foundation.

“You had stood steadfast and held your ground and had a beautiful new building in the centre of Irishtown.”

He said the children were receiving the very best in education but school was a lot more than that, and was a place where children were rounded and developed. And it was “brilliant” that they were bilingual - “it’s no load,” said Mr Ó Lionáird.

The wheel came full circle when Eve Ní Choigligh, a past pupil who is now a teacher at the school, made a presentation to Paidí Ó Lionáird. Coincidentally, Ms Ní Choigligh made a presentation to Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh at the official opening of the school on March 10 1995.

Above: Pupils from the infant classes performed some songs and verses at the official opening of Gaelscoil Chluain Meala. From left, Grace Ní Laighin, Charlie ÓhUaine, Ruadhán Henckert and Saorla Táilliúi

Caoimhín Ó hEaghra, General Secretary of An Foras Pátrúnachta, said the lives of so many children and families had been enriched by Gaelscoil Chluain Meala. They had been given an education, as well as the great gift of the Irish language.

The families whose children had been the first to attend the school deserved great recognition, because they had entrusted their children’s education to a group of gaelgóirí who didn’t have a building.

He recognised the roles played by Sean Ó Ciardha and first principal Treasa Nic Dhiarmada.

The role of first principal was, he said, a daunting one in setting up a new entity and new educational facility, and ensuring that it would thrive and flourish.

Above: A presentation was made to Treasa Nic Dhiarmada by the board of management in appreciation of the work she did as the first principal of Gaelscoil Chluain Meala. From left, Seán Ó Ciardha, chairperson of the board of management, Caoimhín Ó hEaghra, Ard Stiurthóir, An Foras Patrúnachta, Treasa Nic Dhiarmada, Páidí Ó Lionáird, TG4 and Karen Mhic Gearailt, Príomhoide, Gaelscoil Chluain Meala



He congratulated current principal Karen Mhic Gearailt and her staff on their great work, and he thanked parents for choosing and supporting the school over the years.

“Demand for places in gaelscoileanna has never been greater,” said Mr Ó hEaghra.

“This excellent new building will cater for the growth in Irish medium education locally.

“Parents are aware more than ever of the extra benefits immersion education provides – students perform better academically, find it easier to learn a third language and benefit from greater employment opportunities.

“An Foras Pátrúnachta schools educate 17,000 students and our schools are open to everyone. Our aim is to provide an excellent education through the Irish language to every child in Ireland who wants it,” he stated.

Seán Ó Ciardha, chairperson of the board of management since the school’s foundation, said that the Gaelscoil had a history of excellent educational provision since 1994.

Every member of the board of management, staff and cohorts of parents had a role to play in achieving this outcome.

He thanked all businesses and members of the community who had supported the school over the years and stated that without the ongoing team efforts of staff, parents and board members, today would not have happened.

The school was blessed by Canon Billy Meehan, Parish Priest of St Mary’s parish in Irishtown.

The school was built by Tom O’Brien Construction, Waterford and the architect was Russell Moffat of Butler Moffat Architects, Cork.